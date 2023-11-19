The Sims 5 it will be the first game in the series to include features mutiplayerwith the developers at Maxis who are exploring various ideas, some inspired by the franchise Animal Crossing.

Vice President of The Sims Franchise Lyndsay Pearson recently appeared on the One More Life podcast, talking about some of the ways the team is thinking about how to integrate multiplayer into The Sims franchise.

“We definitely want to introduce multiplayer. Not multiplayer in the scary sense of ‘enter a world full of strangers,’ but literally how do you want to play together with your friends?” Pearson said. “We could do this in so many different ways, so we’re exploring a lot of options, because multiplayer can take so many different forms. How do we figure out how to make some of that chaos, some of that fun, and some of that of that positivity come together in a way that feels “Simsy”?”

Pearson explains that the team wants to make sure The Sims 5 has enough multiplayer “Simsy”, that is, one that reflects the style and spirit of the series. In this sense, Maxis could take inspiration from some ideas from Animal Crossing.

“We always talk about Animal Crossing, because it’s a great example of the idea: my little space, my little island, but I can invite you over.”

“In the last few years of Animal Crossing we have seen people invent ways to play together that the game doesn’t specifically support, but they invented scavenger hunts or people hosted talk shows in Animal Crossing, I think it’s amazing.”