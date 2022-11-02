On these pages we have had the opportunity to tell incredible and enormous facts, such as the recent and mighty leak that hit Rockstar and its highly anticipated GTA VI, but the list could be really long. It becomes difficult to imagine exceeding certain thresholds and yet today we are faced with something that is complicated to catalog.

There is no way to get around it: The Sims 5 it is already cracked and already available online. No number error, we are talking about the sequel to The Sims 4, still not officially announced but of which we know something, such as (and it could be a news directly linked) of the start of the playtest phase.

This absurd story comes from the omnipresent Tom Henderson, defining The Sims 5 in an already playable form despite not being in the final guise. We have already discussed the online security in which these works are developed, tested and told and even in this case, we are faced with a major security flaw.

The hackers seem to have generated keys for the test version of the title, bypassing everything about Electronic Arts. Project Rene is therefore already finished online but it seems that the time has really come to consider serious and big measures for the safety of these intellectual properties.

Source: InsiderGaming