The Sims 4’s long-awaited customizable pronouns feature has finally arrived – albeit initially in English only – and is available now as part of the game’s latest update.

Developer Maxis announced it was investigating ways to introduce expanded pronoun options to The Sims 4 last May – following a community petition signed by more than 22,000 people – and players got a first look at the feature’s progress during a livestream earlier this year.

At the time, the developer was a little cagey about a launch date for its customizable pronouns feature, which it’s been developing in conjunction with LGBTQ+ nonprofit organizations including It Gets Better and GLAAD, only saying there was “still a path ahead of us”. However, the feature has now finally gone live, delivering what it calls a further step “in the direction of a more inclusive experience for Simmers.”

Here’s a look at how customizable pronouns work in the newly update Create-a-Sim.

As part of today’s update, players will now see a ‘change pronouns’ option next to the character name entry fields in the Sims 4’s Create-A-Sim tool.

This enables players to assign their character either they/them, she/her, or he/him pronouns, or bring up a customizable box where they can assign subjective, objective, reflexive, possessive dependent, and possessive independent pronouns.

The Sims 4 will then attempt to properly reflect these customizable pronouns throughout the game, across the likes of tool tips and notifications, but Maxis says there may be some instances where incorrect form pronouns are chosen or the default pronoun of the assigned gender are used. It says this is caused by the feature replacing only replacing the pronoun rather than the following verb, and notes it’ll crafting text to minimize the issue in the future – and revisiting older text in previously released content.

“While this update isn’t the be-all end-all of representation of nonbinary and other gender diverse folks,” it says, “we strongly feel that it’s important for us to approach better inclusivity over time as we figure out ways to work within the limitations of our code.”

Although The Sims 4 has been translated into 18 different languages ​​so far, Maxis’ initial customizable pronouns release is in English only. “There is a lot of complexity around how different languages ​​and cultures use pronouns,” the developer explains in its FAQ, “so we’ll need additional time to research how to properly integrate grammar rules into other languages ​​that the game is available in”. “We don’t have anything to share about the roll out to additional languages ​​yet,” it adds, “but stay tuned to our social media channels as we’ll share more info once it’s available.”