Why, it’s horse, of course! As widely expected thanks to a few cheeky leaks earlier this week, The Sims 4 is ushering in a new age of the equine for its next paid expansion; Horse Ranch, as the release is known, arrives on 20th July for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Horse Ranch’s primary focus is Chestnut Ridge, a new rustic prairie world inspired by the American West. Here, players can live out an idyllic life – either in a traditional country cabin or in something with a few more mod cons – caring for mini goats, mini sheep, and, of course, horses, which can be rescued, bred, purchased, customized, and raised from foals.

Sims not afraid to get their hands dirty have plenty of options on the ranch, from mucking out horse beds to harvesting prairie grass for the animal feeder, and it’s even possible to brew moonsh… sorry, Nectar, by smashing up fruit and veg then aging the results on Nectar racks ready for sale. There’s also sheep shearing, goat milking, and other animal interactions.

The Sims 4 Horse Ranch Expansion Pack reveal trailer.

And when a break from the busy working day is required, players can saddle up and head into town for a bit of socializing, whether that’s at the bar for some drinkin’, the dance hall for some shakin’, or the equestrian park for some um, parkin’. It’s even possible to enter equestrian competitions to win Simoleons, or attend and host special ranch gatherings, bringing the locals together for a bit of a cookout and a knees-up.

Those Sims looking for more contemplative pursuits, meanwhile, can hop on a horse – each of which has four skills to develop: temperament, agility, jumping, and endurance – and saunter into the scenic wilderness, exploring New Appaloosa, Riders’ Glen, Galloping Gulch, the Dreadhorse Caverns, as well as the Ranches’ and National Park neighborhoods.

EA says it’s also incorporating elements of Native American culture into its Horse Ranch expansion, including food, home items, and clothing – and notes it’ll be making a donation of an undisclosed amount to the Sacred Healing Circle, an organization “working to support Indigenous communities through preserving traditional methodologies and practices”.

The Sims 4’s Horse Ranch Expansion Pack will cost £34.99/$39.99 USD when it comes to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC (via Steam, the Epic Games Store, and the EA app) on 20th July . Anyone purchasing it prior to 31st August will get an in-game resonator guitar, wagon wheel art, and rustic rocking chair thrown in.