Having teased The Sims 4’s latest season of content last week, EA has more firmly detailed its upcoming Storybook Nursery Kit and Artist Studio Kit DLC releases, which are both now set to arrive next Thursday, 19th September.

Starting with The Sims 4’s Artist Studio Kit, it includes – as you’ve probably already guessed – a bunch of new furniture items and decorative bric-a-brac that can be combined to make a suitably chaotic space for Sims to unleash their creativity.

“Set up your new easel in the center of your studio,” EA writes, “surrounded by tools of the trade – a variety of brushes, colorful paint cans and new inspiring still-life objects that Sims can paint from reference or draw creativity from ” Expect drawers and shelves, tubes of paint, sketchbooks, palettes, plus a new tablet and woodworking table.

The Sims 4 – Season of To Be Continued teaser trailer.Watch on YouTube

As for the Storybook Nursery Kit, this one’s been developed in conjunction with renowned Sims 4 creator SixamCC. The theme here is ‘balancing the joy of a new arrival with elevated charm’, and its included objects are all designed to look as if they were “passed down through generations and will be passed down to future generations, ensuring a legacy of elegance within each family”.

“Bring your newborns, infants and toddlers into a space that balances sophistication and whimsy with delicately crafted toys, appealing wallpaper, a dreamy mobile, and more,” continues EA’s blurb, “available in colors that range from rich and moody darks to delicate pastels of a bygone era.” It’ll also feature “ornate cribs, bassinets and beds, a sweeping canopy and a tasteful chandelier.”



Image credit: EA

Expect The Sims 4’s Storybook Nursery Kit and Artist Studio Kit DLC to each cost around £4.99/$4.99 USD when they launch next Thursday, 19th September, on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Mac, and PC (via the EA App, Steam, and the Epic Games Store).

And as for what’s next, EA previously revealed the free Reaper’s Rewards Event is coming to The Sim 4’s base game on 24th September, and the still-mysterious Life and Death Expansion Pack is due to launch on 31st October – with more details being shared on 3rd October.