EA and Maxis today released an update of The Sims 4, which allows players to customize the pronouns of the Sims they create. Maxis’ flagship title thus takes another step towards making the game a more inclusive place. “Inclusiveness has been a core value for The Sims for over 22 years and the team believes that diversity drives innovation and community forward,” Maxis said in a press release. “For the development team of The Sims it was important that the function of pronouns was correct and worked closely with the It Gets Better project and GLAAD (non-profit organization of LGBTQ + activism) to better understand the use and impact of pronouns in The Sims 4 “. Starting today, players can experience the first version of the Customizable Pronouns Update in the English version of the game. Maxis also said they want to improve this feature over time to support more languages.