The downloadable content narrates the marriage between two women, something prohibited by Russian law.

The Sims 4: Yes, I do! will not be available for purchase on the Russian market this February 17, the release date set by EA and Maxis for the premiere of the new social simulation video game content pack that, among other attractions, invites us to actively participate in the marriage union of two women.

Being able to tell stories, any story, is at the core of what we do in The Sims.EAThe North American company has made this decision after refusing to censor the DLC to comply with the standards of Russia’s Law against Homosexual Propaganda, which has been in force for several years in the federal republic governed by Vladimir Putin. “Being able to tell stories, any story, is the core of what we do in The Sims. Restrict Cam and Dom’s story it implied compromising the values ​​by which we live. We have a commitment to the freedom of each one to be who they are, to love who they love and to tell the stories they want to tell, “he explains.

“We are committed to fulfilling that commitment by highlighting and celebrating stories like Dom and Cam’s, which is why we have made the decision to forego the release of I Do! where our narrative would require changes due to federal law.” , they add, announced their non-landing in Russia.

It is to be hoped that the video game does not reach other markets. Recently, we also echoed in 3DJuegos how China was monitoring the sexuality, morality and historical values ​​of video games released in its territory.

The Sims 4: Yes, I do! proposes to the players to organize the wedding of their dreams with all that that implies: visiting venues, tasting cards and choosing the perfect flowers are just some of the tasks that the sims will have to carry out within seven days on PC and Mac through Steam and Origin, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. You can delve deeper into the DLC in the trailer that accompanies the news and in this special section.

