This week The Sims 4 was updated to version 1.97.42. Unfortunately many users have noticed that the patch has deformed some faces of the characters, with effects between the comic and the grotesque.

After installing the update, many immediately noticed that their characters looked different. As reported by user Sean on Twitter, in his case his eyes took on an odd shape and his chin became more protruding. Resetting the characters to a new preset also had no effect.

It should be noted that the bugs does not affect all characters of all players. In any case, those who were affected explained how it was not only their characters who suffered the deformations, but also all those who populate their cities. Many examples of what happened have been published in a thread on the official forum of the gamewhere you can find a bit of everything, from crossed eyes, transparent mouths, teeth that have become sharp like those of a shark, disappeared eyes and more.

Note that those affected by the bug did not explain which version of The Sims 4 they are using, whether the smooth or a modded. He didn’t even say if and what expansions he installed. However, the technical support said it was aware of the problem and to be working to identify the causes and fix it.

Meanwhile, in case your Sims have become weird too, you can refer to the post linked above to report the problem, so as to help the developers fix it.