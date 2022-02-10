Electronic Arts has decided not to release the next expansion pack for The Sims 4 in Russia due to national laws against same-sex marriages.

“My marriage“is an engagement and wedding add-on and introduces two characters – Dominique Umeh and Camille Solo – who are at the heart of the marketing material. Through a blog post titled” Our Commitment to You, “the development team at The Sims 4 explains why this pack will not be sold in Russia.

“As we continued the making and the storytelling process of the brand, we realized that the way we wanted to tell the story of Cam and Dom was not going to be something that could be freely shared anywhere in the world. The ability to tell stories of any kind is one of the cornerstones of developing The Sims. Blacking out Cam and Dom’s story would have meant compromising the values ​​we believe in. We are committed to defending the freedom to be who you are, to love the people you love and to tell the stories you want to tell“.

“We are determined to deliver on that commitment by highlighting and celebrating stories like that of Dom and Cam, and have therefore made the decision to forgo the publication of “My Marriage” where our narrative would be subject to change due to federal laws in force. . Unfortunately this means that members of The Sims community in Russia will not be able to purchase this Game Pack“The statement reads. For now, we are only talking about Russia, but EA has not stated whether other states will not receive this package.

Source: IT’S AT And Eurogamer