Remember that in order to play Love at First Sight you need to have a copy of the base game The Sims 4, which is however free to play on all platforms .

The new expansion of The Sims 4 Love at First Sight . If you too can’t wait to make your Sims fall in love, then you should take advantage of the active promotion on Instant Gaming . The additional content is in fact on sale at €35.37 instead of €40, in the EA App version. You can find the promotion at this address .

What Colpo di Fulmine offers

This expansion of The Sims 4 offers us various new love-themed content. We will be able to create a profile for the dating app Cupid’s Corner and make new acquaintances, then perform seductive dances and cuddles in bed. We will also have to pay attention to the preferences of our Sims to create a new relationship.

Two Sims 4 lovers love at first sight in a square

With the expansion we also get various itemssuch as the Have a Cry About Our Sim’s Heartbroken Eyeliner, or the Sad Heart Plush and the Sober Separation Double Bed. These contents are only available until September 5th, however.

You will then find three new neighborhoods to explore that radiate charm and will offer various places to fall in love and meet Sims who want to socialize.