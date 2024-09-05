As of earlier this week, The Sims 4 is officially, and slightly alarmingly, ten years old. And coinciding with that impressive milestone, EA has unveiled the life sim’s latest seasonal roadmap, which includes a life-and-death-themed new expansion arriving this Halloween.

EA’s roadmap is admittedly pretty light on specifics right now, with more to be shared as each release nears, but we do know The Sims 4’s latest content season – collectively presented under the name To Be Continued – kicks off on 19th September with two new Kit packs.

“Give your little nooboo a sophisticated start with the Storybook Nursery Kit,” teases EA’s blog post“or build an inspiring retreat to help your Sim’s creativity flow with the Artist Studio Kit.”

That’ll be followed by the Reaper’s Rewards Event, coming to The Sim 4’s base game on 24th September, which sees players helping out Death in order to earn rewards.

And there’s still more busy work for the Grim Reaper starting on October 31st, when The Sim 4’s Life and Death Expansion Pack arrives. This will enable players to embark on an “endless journey through life and beyond” – which could mean anything from the introduction of funerals to a new afterlife realm – and more is set to be revealed on 31st October.

All this follows a rather steamy summer for The Sims 4, which introduced the likes of sexy new swimwear, new love retreats, and features such as Romantic Boundaries and new romantic interactions across a range of free and paid updates.