The Sims team keeps bringing the heat. As part of its “summer of love” efforts, it has announced a new expansion pack for its life-simulation game.

It’s known as the Sims 4 Lovestruck Expansion Pack, and if the reveal trailer is anything to go by, it promises plenty of sexy shenanigans including gyrating while wearing an oversized aubergine costume. Excuse me for one moment, I need to go and get myself a cold drink, ’cause things just got steamy!

“It’s time to open your heart to romance in the beautiful world of Ciudad Enamorada! Go on swoon-worthy dates in the neighborhood; your Sims will be able to hunt for the best spot to try the romantic blanket in the city’s gardens, dance until morning at their favorite night club, or even experience the beautiful simplicity of sitting together to watch the stars,” reads the official blurb.

The Sims 4 Lovestruck Expansion Pack: Official Reveal Trailer .Watch on YouTube

Ciudad Enamorada itself is described as the “perfect place” for all of these romantic experiences, with Sims 4 players able to create dating profiles for their character via the Cupid’s Corner app.

Once Sims are all set up, there will also be the chance to try out the expansion pack’s new romantic interactions, which include a new kiss, a sultry dance (assume it’s the one shown in the trailer above) and three new WooHoo spots.

Of course, while it certainly sounds like there will be the opportunity to WooHoo like you’ve never made your sims WooHoo before, there is still plenty of chance that hearts will be broken.

The Sims 4 team has introduced a Romantic Boundaries system, however. This system will allow players to “customize your Sim’s experience with boundaries and jealousy”, meaning they can define how any given Sim approaches romantic relationships in terms of physical and emotional romantic exclusivity. “This allows for Sims to date multiple Sims without impact to other relationships,” the team said.

The Sims 4 Lovestruck Expansion Pack is set to saunter its way onto PC, Xbox and PlayStation next month, on 25th July, retailing at £35.

Those who pre-order the pack – or at least purchase it before 5th September – will be able to get their hands on the Cry Me a River Eyeliner (which shows the wearer’s eyeliner streaming down their cheeks), the Herbert Heart Plushie, and the Basic Breakup Double Bed (according to The Sims 4 team, “your ex took the bed, but not your dignity! Mostly”). You can see these items in the second image below.









Image credit: EA/Maxis

Other sexy Sims 4 summer additions have included swimsuits and the Riviera Retreat and Cozy Bistro Kit DLC. Goodness me, it’s getting hot in here…