The Sims 4 has exceeded the 70 million players worldwide, thanks to the release of the version free to play. The data was provided by the publisher Electronic Arts, evidently satisfied with the result, who underlined that it is the most played chapter of the entire series.

Since its free-to-play launch in October 2022, The Sims 4 has attracted more than 16 million new players, with the average weekly player count growing by 53%. The Let’s Grow Together expansion pack launched in March and has sold more than any other expansion pack for the game since 2015.

Philip Ringthe executive producer of The Sims 4, said it’s “amazing to see how much our community has grown over the past eight years, and our players continue to inspire us in so many ways as they explore life in The Sims 4.”

The Sims 4 launched for PC in September 2014, before releasing on Mac in 2015 and PS4 and Xbox One in 2017. As of February 2019, it had generated more than $1 billion in revenue, while as of February 2021, it had been played by 33 million people, according to data from EA.

Meanwhile EA and Maxis have announced Project René, the next chapter in the series, still without an official title.