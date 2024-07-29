It is available UK best-selling games chart in the week ending July 27. It’s not a particularly busy period for new releases, so big titles are dominating. Specifically, the winner this time around is once again Hogwarts Legacy, which has been in first place for three weeks in a row.
Outside the ranking we find games like Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crownwho respectively obtained thirteenth and eighteenth positions.
The UK Video Game Charts
Here are the Top 10 best-selling games in the seven days included between July 21st and 27th:
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Sims 4: Love at First Sight
- EA Sports FC 24
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD
- Minecraft (Switch)
- Grand Theft Auto V
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
- Elden Ring
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
As you can see, the new game of the week – The Sims 4: Lightning Strike – took second place. We would like to point out that this It’s the physical chart and doesn’t count digital copiesso we believe that the expansion of EA’s game is the best-selling of the week if we also consider online stores such as the PS Store, Steam and Xbox Store, even if we cannot say for sure.
