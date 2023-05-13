EA has decided to give a little more creative power to the players of The Sims 4. No, this is not a new update for the game, but a survey that allows you to vote on the type of content you would like see in a couple of potential future package. Fortunately, it is not a large selection, so that the choice is simpler and above all satisfies as many people as possible. Specifically, EA offers a choice between two versions of a package dedicated to clothing and two versions of a package dedicated to buildings.

As for the first piece of content, The Sims 4 fans can vote as their first choice for a pack”Rainbow Core style“, described as follows: “It’s clear, it’s lively, it’s Rainbow Core! It’s a playful aesthetic characterized by nostalgic and youthful patterns, as well as pops of color. Give your inner children a big hug and dress up your Sims in a rainbow of bright, colorful patterns.”

The second choice for The Sims 4 clothes instead is the “Gothic fashion“, described as follows: “Does the sight of a hot pink sweater make you nauseous? Perfect: Indulge your dark side and vote for gothic fashion! Dress your Sim in shades of black from head to toe – they’ll be sure to stand out from the crowd with modern mesh and lace details, intense dark makeup, and quirky accessories.

The potential clothes for The Sims 4

As for the buildings of The Sims 4, the first choice is the “medieval castle” described: “Publish your preference for the medieval castle if you want to dig a moat between you and the nosy neighbors! Build a fortress with a variety of elements such as brick walls, ramparts and leaded glass windows set in ancient stone! It’s your own personal castle in a far, far kingdom.”

The second choice for buildings in The Sims 4 is “Futuristic Hyper-technological“, described: “You can have tomorrow today! Express your preference for high-tech futurism if you’re inspired by this out-of-this-world architecture, featuring a sleek metallic exterior and bright primary base ornamentation that’s ideal for any Sim visiting from another planet.”





The potential buildings of The Sims 4

You can find the survey to this address.

Tell us, what are your choices? Also remember that some The Sims 4 packs are free with the Epic Games Store.