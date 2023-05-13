EA has decided to give a little more creative power to the players of The Sims 4. No, this is not a new update for the game, but a survey that allows you to vote on the type of content you would like see in a couple of potential future package. Fortunately, it is not a large selection, so that the choice is simpler and above all satisfies as many people as possible. Specifically, EA offers a choice between two versions of a package dedicated to clothing and two versions of a package dedicated to buildings.
As for the first piece of content, The Sims 4 fans can vote as their first choice for a pack”Rainbow Core style“, described as follows: “It’s clear, it’s lively, it’s Rainbow Core! It’s a playful aesthetic characterized by nostalgic and youthful patterns, as well as pops of color. Give your inner children a big hug and dress up your Sims in a rainbow of bright, colorful patterns.”
The second choice for The Sims 4 clothes instead is the “Gothic fashion“, described as follows: “Does the sight of a hot pink sweater make you nauseous? Perfect: Indulge your dark side and vote for gothic fashion! Dress your Sim in shades of black from head to toe – they’ll be sure to stand out from the crowd with modern mesh and lace details, intense dark makeup, and quirky accessories.
As for the buildings of The Sims 4, the first choice is the “medieval castle” described: “Publish your preference for the medieval castle if you want to dig a moat between you and the nosy neighbors! Build a fortress with a variety of elements such as brick walls, ramparts and leaded glass windows set in ancient stone! It’s your own personal castle in a far, far kingdom.”
The second choice for buildings in The Sims 4 is “Futuristic Hyper-technological“, described: “You can have tomorrow today! Express your preference for high-tech futurism if you’re inspired by this out-of-this-world architecture, featuring a sleek metallic exterior and bright primary base ornamentation that’s ideal for any Sim visiting from another planet.”
You can find the survey to this address.
Tell us, what are your choices? Also remember that some The Sims 4 packs are free with the Epic Games Store.
