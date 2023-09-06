With summer teetering on the precipice, threatening to tumble into a rainy, windswept autumn any day now, EA is wisely hedging its bets with its two newly announced The Sims 4 Kit packs – both arriving Thursday, 7th September – giving us sun, fun, and swimwear on one side, and resolutely indoor luxury living on the other.

The Sims 4’s Poolside Splash Kit, obviously enough, is all about appropriate attire for those lazy afternoons spent lounging with a margarita in one hand and a 700-page tome about the history of biscuits in the other (or, you know, whatever). That means the likes of shorts, trunks, vests, sandals, and bathing suits, sporting, as EA puts it, a “plethora of patterns, colors and trendy cuts” designed to compliment a variety of skin tones and body shapes.

Finishing touches come in the form of various aquatic accessories, including sunglasses, sandals, rainbow nails, floaties (including at least one rubber ring), and more.



Here’s what you’ll get in The Sims 4 Modern Luxe Kit (you may need to squint a bit). | Image credit: AE

Meanwhile, for those who shrink in horror at the thought of sunshine, there’s The Sims 4 Modern Luxe Kit, focusing on “elegant art, sophisticated decor and cushy comfort”. This Kit’s been designed in partnership with The Sims 4 custom content creator Xureila and features a selection of swish furniture and other lavish trimmings.

Expect the likes of wall art, sculptures, a fancy bed with a tufted headboard, a plush rug, afunctional record player, and designer handbags – because what says ‘decadence’ more than a designer handbag spawned several hundred times into the middle of the floor ?

The Sims 4’s Poolside Splash and Modern Luxe Kits will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC when they launch on tomorrow, 7th September. Expect each to cost £4.99/$4.99 USD.