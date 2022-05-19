EA and Maxis unveiled today The Sims 4 Chic in the Moonlight Kit And The Sims 4 Little Campers Kitavailable for PC, Mac, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One from 26 May. In the first of the two, the Simmers will be able to discover new styles and dress up for an evening to remember in the city of love, choosing from several new looks created in collaboration with the Parisian fashion expert and influencer Paola Locatelli. The Little Campers Kit by Sims 4 Encourage Sims to explore and enjoy the outdoors with full camping gear. Outdoor furniture and an abundance of toys will be included. It will be possible to create forts and tents made with everyday objects, roast marshmallows over the fire and dedicate yourself to watching a movie with a special projector created with the sheets. Both kits will be available as paid expansions for all versions of the game.