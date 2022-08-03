The Sims 4 is one of those modern wonders that don’t need thousands of superheroes to survive. It is enough with its community that has no self-control and spends days glued to the game, so much so as to discover that it is possible to practice incest and even reproduction between humans and animals.

Some users of the game discovered that it is possible to reproduce animals as if they were normal Sims, resulting in a kind of humanoid furry that does not resemble those of Beastars at all, but rather is the image of a nightmare that nobody would want to have. .

Of course this this is not a hidden mechanic that Maxis introducedor the great lewd secret of one of the developers, but of a bug that in addition to this, also made it possible to practice incestagainst the designs of our god and lord Tatsuki Fujimoto.

Wait to? | Source: Maxis

This came after the release of his Cats and Dogs expansion, which came out during 2021. The bug occurred because it was pets controlled by the same Artificial Intelligence system as the other charactersmade it possible to interact with this in the same way.

Likewise, it used the system of needs and satisfactions that integrate the regular Sims, but in addition to not working as desiredIt didn’t even give results. The first pets in the expansion couldn’t even move, and when they did, they might the Sim was the one being walked by their dog or cat and not the other way around.

This is going to haunt me in my dreams | Source: Maxis

And it’s not exactly that you could reproduce with animals, degenerate reader. It’s just that when this happened, the figures of your Sims became the pets, resulting in that ugly humanoid imageanimaloid that was neither one nor the other. The anthropomorphic result could be repeated by repeating the walking actions and always be present that way.

This game bug did not make it to the final version released globally. It was just part of one of the bugs in the previous builds that some of the developers, as well as several members of the press and beta testers were able to witness, thankfully, before completely unnecessary things happened in the game.

