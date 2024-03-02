The Sims 4 received an update that introduced some bug fixes, but also brought a new icon of the interface that not everyone liked: it is an icon of the shop, in the shape of a shopping cart, visible at all times in the main toolbar. However, someone has already created a mod to eliminate it.

“This cart button It has many usesranging from sharing bundle offers and sales information to suggesting bundles you might be interested in,” EA explains in the patch notes. “All accessible without leaving the comfort of your Sims' homes.”

The initial problem was that the icon itself had a bug which made it pulsate continuously. This issue has already been fixed in a patch, but players are still quite annoyed by this change. One modder, SimMattically, was annoyed enough to create a mod that removes the cart button from the interface.