In the numerical account of its 2022, Electronic Arts has unveiled gods numbers really interesting about The Sims 4, a title that remains very popular, despite the years behind it. He’s not surprised that this is the case in this era of live services, but it’s always good to report data that shows the dimensions of certain phenomena.

Over the past year, The Sims 4 players have created 436.5 million Sims and have played for 1.4 billion hours. In total there were 21.7 million deaths, 11.5 million uploads to the gallery and 209 million downloads from it.

The most frequent cause of death was old age, followed by hatred and drowning. Certainly The Sims 4 has been helped to find new players by the transition to the free-to-play model, which took place last October. Be that as it may, there is no doubt that it is still a highly popular franchise, so much so that Electronic Arts has unveiled the development of The Sims 5, whose release has not yet been fixed (at least it has not been publicly announced).