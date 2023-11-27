













20th Century Studios wants James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and the rest of the animated series team to make a sequel to the original film that came out in 2007.

But for that to be a reality the studio is pleasing Brooks, and that is the real reason it is financing his next big film.

That is Ella McKaywhich will star Emma Mackey, and which will have a cast that includes Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Albert Brooks, Ayo Edibiri, Kumail Nanjiani and Spike Fearn.

Snieder says that a source inside the company revealed to him that the idea is to keep James L. Brooks happy and to work on the continuation of The Simpson. However, this person points out that at the moment this is just a rumor but it could be possible.

Jeff Snieder suggests that the film The Simpson would be the result of a style agreement ‘we’ll scratch your back if you scratch ours’. That’s how things work in Hollywood.

It seems that before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, there were already negotiations to make this film a reality.

But things had to stop. Luckily the worst of the disease is over; The same applies to screenwriters’ and writers’ strikes.

HOT RUMOR: Earlier this week, 20th Century Studios greenlit a new movie from JAMES L. BROOKS. An insider says there may have been an ulterior motive: The studio wants Brooks to deliver a sequel to… THE SIMPSONS MOVIE.https://t.co/UJoLcefbxq — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) November 25, 2023

A sequel to the movie The Simpson It has all the sense of the world. The original had a budget of $75 million dollars and at the end of its run it grossed more than $536 million.

It also received a good reception from specialized critics, as it has an average of 87% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fountain: 20th Century Studios.

But that film had the participation not only of James L. Brooks but of a tremendous team of screenwriters with many ideas.

