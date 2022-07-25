“The Simpson”, created by Matt Groening, is the most successful animated series on television. Since its premiere in 1989, it has gradually conquered the world by making a satire about the American family and its culture. Now, it occupies a prominent place in pop culture and there is no trend that goes unnoticed in Springfield.

On the occasion of the new episode of “La casita del terror”, which will open its 34th season, the production revealed that they will perform a parody of “Death Note”, the popular manga written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata. “An incredibly authentic and authentic anime,” they emphasized during Comic Con 2022.

YOU CAN SEE: “Secret wars”, the jewel that will revitalize the UCM and close the multiverse: what is it about?

The original story tells us how a young man finds a black notebook called Death Note, which causes the death of the person whose name appears written on its pages. Once he finds that it has such an effect, he decides to use it to cleanse the world of all criminals who deserve to die, but will end up losing control of his ambitions.

As for the other two segments of the Halloween special, they said they will be based on Pennywise from “It” and Ellen DeGeneres. For this, Krusty, the famous Jewish clown from Springfield, was chosen to play them in his own style.

YOU CAN SEE: “The gray man 2″: Will Netflix release a sequel? These clues would anticipate continuation

The adaptation of Stephen King’s book tells us about the disappearance of children in the town of Derry. Given this, a gang of friends deal with their greatest fears. They will have to face an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back centuries.