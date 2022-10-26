Like all years, “The Simpsons” prepare a new chapter for their Halloween special“The house of terror”. In its 33rd installment, the most famous yellow family on television will pay tribute to “Death note”, one of the most iconic stories in anime.

In a first preview, we can see Marge, Homer, Bart and Lisa changing their appearance to be characters from Japanese animation. With fans highlighting this clip, it has become known that the DR Movie studio is behind this adaptation. They have worked before on “The Justice League” and “The Animatrix.”

Advance of “The Simpsons” and its special 33 of “The little house of terror”

In the images we can see Lisa taking Light’s place and denying pollution and animal cruelty. Also Bart appears, who will play Ryuk, the shinigami. On the other hand, Homer and Marge are appreciated, who would take the characters of Soichiro and Sachiko Yagami. The question is this: who will play L?

Bart aims to be Ryuk the famous shinigami. Photo: Fox

The special for Halloween will not only be about “Death note”. The Simpsons enlist their versions of “The Babadook” and “Westworld.” On October 23, he also presented his parody of “It”.

Premiere date of the Halloween special of “The Simpsons”

“The Simpsons” will present their new chapter of “The little house of terror”. Photo: Fox

“La casita del terror 33″ will premiere on October 30 on Fox. It will be available on Hulu the following day.