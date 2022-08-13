For a long time there are those who say that The Simpson they predict the future. What is certain is that there are a lot of coincidences within the series with events in the real world and that will be exploited soon.

It is what the creative producer Matt Selman revealed in an interview and will happen in one of the episodes of the 34th season of the series. He did not reveal the name of this installment but did give some details.

The first thing you commented selman it was ‘it’s a concept episode with a lot of crazy stuff in it’. To the above, he added ‘but [ofrece] an explanation of how The Simpsons can predict the future’.

So it won’t hurt to take a look to see if it reveals the ‘formula’ behind these predictions. Although many believe that the answer is how long the program has lasted. It is now more than three decades old.

The Simpson It has more than 700 episodes and many of them take elements, events and people from real life. But most of the time in a parodic and sarcastic way, playing with different ideas.

Such is the amount of ideas poured into each episode that some things end up becoming reality. But some defy reason, like the image of the Twin Towers and a plane in the episode Marge vs. the monorail in relation to 9/11.

When will The Simpsons season 34 premiere?

If you want to see the episode where they explain how The Simpson they predict the future then they will have to wait a few weeks, since season 34 will have its premiere on September 25. The exact date of this episode is not known.

However, it is known that the one corresponding to Treehouse of Horror It will be based on the manga and anime of death note. Let’s hope the parody is funny, not like others in recent years.

Other predictions of the series that ended up coming true are the ones at the end of game of Thronesthe rise of space tourism and donald trump as president.

As the show continues, more glimpses of the future may appear. Although I wish the quality would return to what it was before; It is not for nothing that the series has declined in terms of ratings from the fans themselves over the years.

In addition to The Simpson we have more series information in EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.