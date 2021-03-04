If you were one of those who hoped that the change of administration would finally give a worthy end to the series of The Simpson… you better be delusional.

This Wednesday it was announced that the Fox renewed the show for a couple more seasons. In this case, numbers 33 and 34. In this way, the Yellow Family will continue on the screen until 2023, accumulating 757 episodes. So these characters will continue to give a lot to talk about.

The Simpsons will continue until 2023

Matt Groening, creator of the most famous animated family on television, commented ‘everyone on The Simpsons is thrilled to get a makeover once again, and we’re planning a lot of big surprises’.

Later, this creative added ‘Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will receive contact lenses and Bart will celebrate his tenth birthday for the thirty-third time’. It is evident that Groening he is taking things with great grace.

From the data collected, the series is averaging seven million viewers across all platforms, marking a 146% increase from Live + on the same day.

The Season 32 The show premiered last September, and it was their highest return in five years. It was the most watched release in six and the most streamed premiere in history in Hulu Y Fox Now. Only to realize how low it all fell.

The worst episode of the series came out in 2019

For many, it was in 2019 that The Simpson hit rock bottom. That was with the episode Crystal Blue-Haired Persuasion, which was hardly seen by 1.44 million of people, and belongs to the Season 30.

Those responsible for the program are very proud of Emmy awards received by it throughout its history. But most of them were won between 1990 and 2008. Since then only one has won.

Precisely in the year where the series had its lowest point, in 2019, it obtained it by Mad About the Toy. Despite the above, Dana Walden, entertainment president of Walt Disney Television, made some statements about the program.

‘Original, brilliant, tremendously funny, prescient… there are not enough positive adjectives to describe this great comedy that continues to entertain viewers of all ages’he declared recently.

We will see what direction they take The Simpson with its new seasons. But for some fans of the former, the golden age is long gone.

Source.



