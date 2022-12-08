From Government Palace to Springfield. In the last hours, Peru has experienced an important change in terms of its political situation. With the vacancy to Pedro Castillowho took his place was Dina Boluarte, named president of Peru by Congress.

With social networks commenting on this change, between memes, photos and videos, it resurfaced an episode of “The Simpsons” in which Lisa talks about a Peruvian vice presidentwhich anticipated the arrival of a woman in the presidential chair.

It is not Dina Boluarte, but it is Marisol Espinoza

Although it was said on the internet that it was Dina Boluarte who appeared on the show, this is not true. In the 2014 episode “The War of Art”, we see that the friendship between two well-known families is put in jeopardy when it is discovered that a painting that the Simpsons bought from the Van Houtens is extremely valuable.

But where does Marisol Espinoza appear? When Lisa and her family return from their vacation in Peru, they decide to adopt a pet to keep Santa’s Little Helper and Snowball company. Bart’s sister is fascinated by a guinea pig in a cage.

At home, and in order for the animal to feel comfortable, Lisa sets its cage with things that make it feel close to Peru. “I put Peruvian grass, an Inca rug and a portrait of Marisol Espinoza, the country’s vice president” he commented.

“I wish I could live there,” Lisa told Bart before realizing that Puky, her guinea pig, had escaped.

What did Marisol Espinoza say about her cameo in “The Simpsons”?

In 2014, the then vice president was asked by the press about her cameo in the iconic FOX series. “I am happy that they name the country. This is the second time it has happened, before it was with the episode about Machu Picchu. Lisa is a well-known feminist in the world of animation. I appreciate this,” she indicated.

Does “The Simpsons” predict who will be the winner of Qatar 2022?

Matt Groening’s creation tends to easily hit events around the world. This time, football fans knew who could be the winner of Qatar 2022 thanks to one of his episodes.

Chapter 16 of season 25 of “The Simpsons” states that Brazil vs. Spain will play the final of the world cup. It would be Verdeamarelha who would lift the World Cup.