If some thought that The Simpsons were already retiring from television, they were wrong. Variety reported that the animated series has been renewed for two more seasons.

To the surprise of many, Springfield’s most famous yellow family will continue to air and will air its seasons 33 and 34 in order to cheer up his fans, as announced this Wednesday, March 3, before the Television Critics Association.

“Everyone at The Simpsons is delighted by this new makeover and we are planning many big surprises for the fans,” commented the creator of the series. Matt Groening (via TV Line). “Homer will lose a hair, Milhouse will receive contact lenses and Bart will celebrate his tenth birthday for the thirty-third time,” he added.

The Simpsons broke into popular culture in 1989 and, over the years, it has positioned itself as one of the most innovative and revolutionary entertainment franchises on international television.

The show has won 34 Emmy Awards, 34 Annie Awards, 7 People’s Choice Awards, and 13 Writers Guild of America. It was the first animated series to win a Peabody Award and was nominated for an Academy Award in 2012 for the theatrical short film The longest daycare. The series also spawned a movie in 2007.

For this 2021, the series will mark a milestone in its history by broadcasting its chapter 700 on March 21.

Other renovations at Fox

Family Guy for its 19th and 20th seasons

Bob’s Burgers, for its 12th and 13th seasons.