Before becoming a series proper, “The Simpson” debuted as a short in The Tracey Ullman Show. This moment, which marked the beginning of a legendary TV career, took place on April 19, 1987 under the title “goodnight”. His immediate popularity allowed him to be given more space on the small screen to become a phenomenon, which has even predicted unexpected events.

Clearly, over the years, the family headed by Homer Y margin They have been responsible for hiding various mysteries. In that sense, here we detail 5 curiosities that perhaps you did not know about “The Simpsons”.

Why do they have yellow skin?

According to Screen Rant, the intent behind the Simpsons’ trademark yellow color boils down to a simple theme: increased notoriety. This was revealed by himself Matt Groening in a documentary published in 2000.

“The yellow skin: why… if you are changing the channel very fast and you go through “The Simpsons” There’s Nothing Else Like Them on TV so that’s why we stand out”, expressed the creator of the production.

The Simpsons are the most famous family on TV. Photo: Diffusion

Mr. Burns is related to Homer

According to the aforementioned medium, the family tree of mr burns Y Homer is somewhat confused and their relationship dates back several generations. In that sense, the portal indicates that Montgomery’s paternal grandmother was Evelyn Graycomb, who was related to Gaylord Stemple.

Stemple married Trixie Simpson, the sister of Garwood Simpson. The latter married Clowta Stillman and had a son, Howland Simpson, who married Gabby Crouse and had a son named “Old Tut” Simpson. He was joined by “Happy” Dinsdale, to whom Orville Simpson was born, who later married Tuma Hickman and together they had Abraham Simpson II.

After that, Abraham had a relationship with Mona, product of which Homer is born. In this way, Grandpa Simpson would be the fourth cousin of Mr. Burns and, therefore, has a blood connection with the protagonist of the Fox program.

Homer’s dad and Mr. Bruns would be distant cousins. Photo: ScreenRant

Michael Jackson did have a cameo

Although at first it was not very clear whether Michael jackson had a cameo in the series, because he was not credited as such, after many years it became known that “The King of Pop” lent his voice to Leon Kompowski. However, he wasn’t allowed to sing, so, Buzzfeed reports, an impersonator was hired for the job.

The reason behind the mystery is that due to her busy schedule, the pop star did not have time to arrange her participation in the projects that she wanted. In that sense, if they hid her presence on the show, she would not have the commitment to accept the multiple projects that wanted her in her ranks.

Maude’s death and a salary increase

Ned Flanders was married to Maude; but, the lady suffered a fatal accident in a baseball game. Her death in fiction was related to real life, as IMDb comments that her vocal actress, Maggie Roswell, asked for a salary increase, which was not granted. With this, the filmmakers decided to remove the character from her.

Smithers skin change

With blue hair and brown skin, the concept behind smithers was to present him as the faithful servant of the Mr Burns.

In that line, Screen Rant details that shortly after his first appearances, the executives decided to change him to the typical skin color of yellow because “it would be a bad idea to have a black character subordinate to a rich white man.”