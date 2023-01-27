The Simpsons are preparing to reach a record absolute as far as animated series are concerned, with the achievement of 800 episodes practically confirmed by the announcement of Seasons 35 and 36which have already been set by the broadcaster Fox.

The series is currently at the end of Season 34, which will end with episode 750, while with those already scheduled for the next two seasons it should reach the unprecedented milestone of episode 800, which would mark the longevity record as regards the scope of animated TV series.

The series officially began on December 17, 1989 in prime time, with half-hour episodes, and soon became a flagship show for the 20th Century, which guaranteed an impressive continuity to Matt Groening’s creature.

In 1999, Time honored it as the “best television series of the century”, also receiving its own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame the following year. In 2007 he also obtained a film adaptation with the dedicated film, achieving considerable success here too.

With the acquisition of 20th Century by Disney, the series is now present on Disney + in the catalog dedicated to subscribers, with 32 seasons available so far in Italian, therefore waiting to see the following ones as well. The series has produced a large amount of historical memes, some of which have also become video games such as Ammazza che Mazza and the episode of Skinner and the Superintendent.