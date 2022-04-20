One of the historical television series is celebrating its anniversary. A day like today, but in 1987, “The Simpsons” had its first broadcast in the United States, thus starting one of the most revolutionary, innovative and popular franchises.

Over the years, the production has garnered legions of fans around the world to become the longest-running fiction in prime time. In this sense, on April 19, 2017, on the occasion of the celebration of the 30 years of its premiere, the ‘World Simpsons Day’ was instituted. and is celebrated every year since then.

Photo: Disney

For this 2022, Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie and all the inhabitants of Springfield return with new episodes in their thirty-third season. The new installment of the iconic series is made up of 22 half-hour episodes and features guest artists such as actresses Kristen Bell and Kerry Washington, singer The Weeknd and actors John Lithgow, Beck Bennett and Brian Cox.

With fans waiting to see the episodes, Star Plus announced that the first eight episodes of “The Simpsons” season 33 are available on its service. Among them are: