One of the most anticipated releases of Disney Plus is the animated series The Simpsons, which will arrive with its 31st season and will once again show the daily life of the beloved yellow family.

However, the comedy show will land on the streaming platform with just two episodes every Friday. Here are all the details so you don’t miss out on the launch.

When and what time to see chapters 21 and 22 of The Simpsons 31?

Disney Plus confirmed, through its social networks, that Episodes 21 and 22 of The Simpsons, season 31 will arrive the Friday, February 5, 2021 on the same virtual platform as ‘The House of the Mouse’. Remember that this will be the last batch of chapters of the popular show.

Here we detail the countries with their respective release dates:

Peru , Colombia, Ecuador, Cuba and Panama: Friday, February 5 at 3.00 pm

Mexico, Central America (except Panama): Friday, February 5 at 2.00 pm

Bolivia, Venezuela, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico: Friday, February 5 at 4:00 p.m.

Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Brazil and Uruguay: Friday, February 5 at 5:00 am

The Simpsons, season 31 – trailer

What chapters will premiere in The Simpsons, season 31?

The animated series will launch on Friday, February 5, chapters 21 and 22 on the Disney Plus virtual platform.

The hateful eight year olds

The way of the dog

What is The Simpsons about?

The cartoon was created by the cartoonist Matt Groening and tells the adventures of a yellow family living in the fictional city of Springfield.

The protagonists are characterized by having very marked personalities that differentiate them from the rest. They are Homer, Marge, Lisa, Bart and Maggie.