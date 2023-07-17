American journalist Morris found in The Simpsons a prediction of the Kosovo war in the fall of 2023

In the fall of 2023, a war in Kosovo could begin, such a gloomy prediction in one of the episodes of The Simpsons series was seen by US journalist Natalie Morris. She announced about it on the air of the Redacted News program.

“Kosovo. Have you seen this Simpsons meme predicting war between Kosovo and Serbia in the fall of 2023? It looks sinister,” Morris said.

We are talking about an episode called “Home away from Homer”, which aired in 2005. The action in it takes place in the same year 2023, and the characters go to the cinema to see the film “Oppenheimer” – the one that is actually currently in theaters. Drawing attention to this, the journalist added that the predictions for the series often came true.

