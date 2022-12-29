Over the past few years, many have noticed how the famous cartoon comedy “The Simpson” has achieved predict various historical events internationally years in advance in their episodes. And it is in this context that, close to 2023, we will remind you of some of the premonitions of the American series that have come true in real life.

Whether or not you believe in whether or not it is possible to predict the events that will take place in the future, no one can deny that The Simpsons have managed to foreshadow many events that have ended up becoming moments that have been recorded in historical memory internationally.

From the mention of the Republican Donald Trump’s presidency in the United States in one of its chapters from 20 years ago, until the creation of the smart watcha technological device that was shown in an episode broadcast on television in 1995, the well-known Fox animation has managed to give hints of what will happen in the future.

The Simpsons predictions that have come true

Under this understanding, we will go on to list the three most famous events that have occurred in The Simpsons and, years later, have occurred in real life.

Attack on the Twin Towers

In chapter number 71 of season 4 of The Simpsons, released in 1993, you can see the Twin Towers completely destroyed after the passage of the Monorail (rail transport) through New York.

Covid-19

Broadcast in 1993, in episode 21 of the 4th season of the animation of fox alludes to a rare flu from asiaalthough the virus, contrary to what happened with the coronavirus, came from Japan and not from China.

Soccer World Cup Brazil 2014

Finally, another of the most popular predictions made by The Simpsons took place in episode 546 of season 25, where Neymar’s injury was predicted, as well as the semifinal. between Germany and the Brazilian team in which the South Americans lost 7-1 against the Europeans.

For its part, keeping in mind the predictions of The Simpsons that have come true in real life, now we will tell you what are the 4 premonitions of the animated series for this 2023.

The Simpsons predictions for 2023

Beyond the hours of fun that Homer, Marge, Bart and Lisa Simpson have given us, no one can remain indifferent to the facts that, once exposed in their episodes, have materialized.

That is why below we will tell you the 4 predictions that appear in The Simpsons for this 2023 and that, most likely, will leave you thinking for a long time:

Death of Joe Biden and the first female president of the United States

Despite the fact that in this chapter of The Simpsons reference is made to former President Donald Trump, fans of the animated series have directly related him to the possibleAscent of the current US Vice President, Kamala Harris, to the White Housebecause for many years there has been speculation about the fragility of President Joe Biden’s health.

trips to mars

Other events that have appeared in The Simpsons and that many have indicated could come true are trips to the planet Mars, taking into account the proposals of the owner of SpaceX, Elon Muskabout.

Asteroid will hit planet Earth

In episode 14 of the sixth season of The Simpsons, broadcast in 1995, it is discovered that a rocky celestial body is about to hit the Earth. For this reason, fans of the cartoon have linked “Bart’s Comet” with the trials that the company has been doing in recent months. POT to deflect potentially dangerous asteroids to Earth’s atmosphere.

Nuclear war between the United States and China

Possibly the most feared prediction of The Simpsons, to date, is the one that presages that the United States and China will enter into a nuclear war, and the constant friction that has occurred between the heads of state of both countries does not help to rule out this possibility.