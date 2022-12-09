Over the past few years, many netizens have noticed how the famous cartoon sitcom “The Simpson” has achieved predict various historical events on an international level. And it is, under this framework, that once again the American series created by Matt Groeninghas gone viral in the last few hours due to its terrifying 2023 predictions.

Whether or not you believe in whether or not it is possible to predict future events, the truth is that no one can deny that The Simpsons have achieved presage not a few events that have ended up becoming events that have changed international history.

From the mention of the Donald Trump’s presidency in the United States in one of its chapters from two decades ago, until the creation of the smart watcha technological device that could be seen in a 1995 episode, the renowned fox animation He has managed to, many years in advance, give hints of what will happen in the future.

The Simpsons predictions for 2023

Beyond the hours of fun we’ve been entertained with Homer, Marge, Bart and Lisa Simpsonno one can remain indifferent to the facts that, once evidenced in its episodes, have become more than a reality.

That is why we will present the following 4 predictions that appear in The Simpsons for this 2023 and that, most likely, they will not let you sleep peacefully tonight.

Death of Joe Biden and the first female president of the United States

Although these are two predictions, the truth is that these two omens that appear in Matt Groening’s animation are closely linked, taking into account that when Bart travels to the future he finds that Lisa has managed to become the first President of the United States.

Despite the fact that former President Donald Trump is alluded to in this chapter of The Simpsons, fans of the animated series have linked him directly to the possible rise of the current US vice president, Kamala Harristo White Housebecause for many years there has been speculation about the fragility of the health of the President Joe Biden.

Episode of The Simpsons predicts that Kamala Harris will become the US Presidency in 2023/Photo: screenshot

To reinforce this prediction of 2023 that appears in The Simpsons, it has also been emphasized that when Harris took office as vice president, she wore the same outfit as Lisa in the episode in which she serves as the first in command of the North American power. .

Asteroid will hit planet Earth

In episode 14 of the sixth season of The Simpsons, which was broadcast on television in 1995, it is discovered that a comet is about to hit Earth. Due to the above, fans of the Fox cartoon have related “Bart’s Comet” With the tests that NASA has been doing in recent months to divert potentially dangerous asteroids for the world in which we live, so they do not rule out that this prediction of The Simpsons will come true in 2023.

The Simpsons predict that an asteroid will hit Earth in 2023/Photo: screenshot

trips to mars

Other events that have appeared in The Simpsons and that many have speculated could come true next year are trips to the planet Mars

Despite the fact that the prediction where Lisa signs up for a space trip to the red planet was initially predicted for 2022, many netizens have compared this episode with the proposals that Elon Musk’s SpaceXhas been doing in this regard, and if the Artemis I mission can already be described as successful, it will be relatively close for humanity to step on red earth.

The Simpsons predict trips to Mars in 2023/Photo: screenshot

Nuclear war between the United States and China

Possibly the most terrifying prediction of The Simpsons, so far, is the one that heralds that the United States and China will go to war. However, what is most worrying is that, according to what appears in the images of the Fox comedy series, it would be a nuclear conflict.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you that the United States and China have declared war. A massive nuclear attack is expected to hit our shores within the hour!” a newscaster refers to in one of the episodes of The Simpsons.