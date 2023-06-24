The fans of “The Simpson“They suspect that the show predicted the future once again, but the underwater episode of the animated series was actually inspired by the movie”red tide“. Speculation that the TV series somehow predicted the disappearance of the submarine Titan in his episode of “simpson tide” from 1998 were debunked Thursday by the show’s veteran writer-producer Mike Reiss, who descended to 13,000 feet on the ship to view the remains of the titanic last July.

The Emmy Award winner said he led a small team of writers to create the March 1998 episode featuring Homer, who was recently fired as a nuclear safety inspector after planting a donut in a reactor at the United States Navy.

Homer enlists in the Naval Academy and soon finds himself aboard a nuclear-powered submarine clumsily navigating Russian waters, earning him a quick dishonorable discharge.

Years later, in 2006, “The Simpson“they continued the deep-sea exploration joke with the episode”Homer’s biological father“, in which Homer meets his long-lost biological father, a treasure hunter named Mason Fairbanks, and they both dive into two deep-sea submersibles.

But “The SimpsonThey didn’t have the submarine in mind Ocean Gate disappeared in 1998, Reiss said.

‘We did that episode because the movie had just come out’red tide‘” he said of the 1995 film starring Denzel Washington and Gene Hackman. “We didn’t predict the future, we just did it based on that movie, and 20 years later, something like that happened.”

The unlikely ties between “The Simpson” and the search for the submersible that is captivating the world goes even further, according to Reiss’s wife, Denise.

“It’s incredible because the character of ‘The Simpson’ he even falls asleep in the submarine, just like Mike did on the descent,” said Denise Reiss.

The odyssey inside the “very simple” 22-foot-long submarine powered by “desktop fans” was so peaceful that Mike managed to take a nap, the veteran TV writer said.

“People talk about the excitement, the adrenaline and ‘Were you scared?’” Reiss continued. “And it’s like, ‘I fell asleep.'”

Reiss, who signed a waiver several times warning of possible death, knew the risks and even brought extra paper with her to write her latest jokes in case something went terribly wrong, the couple reported.

“He knew this was very dangerous,” Denise said. “Even in the most desperate situations, he has a joke.”

Reiss, who is currently affected by the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America, paid more than $100,000 for the trip. He and Denise flew from New York to St. John’s, Newfoundland, before boarding the MV Polar Prince for the wreck 400 miles away.

“Death is always lurking, it’s always in the back of your mind,” Mike Reiss said of the experience. “Before getting on the ship, there is a lengthy legal agreement that mentions death three times on the first page.”

