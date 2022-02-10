The Simpsons series has been on television for over 30 years. Although, for some time, it has been placed as an object of prediction. On this occasion, fans of animated production have observed that their favorite series is predicting the possible winner of the 2022 Super Bowl.

The 2022 Super Bowl match will be on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams will face each other.

What do The Simpsons predict for the 2022 Super Bowl?

During the 16th season of The Simpsons, there is an episode entitled “Homer and Ned’s desperate move”, issued on February 6, 2005. Here it is seen that Homer, the father, realizes that he can become a choreographer for the celebratory dances at sporting events, after Ned Flanders recorded it.

During the episode, Homer is asked to do a halftime dance for the Super Bowl, and his neighbor, Ned, instructs him to place Noah scenes into this choreography. However, the audience boos everything he sees. In this time frame, the animated series The Simpsons predicts that the winning team is the Cincinnati Bengals.

This is not the only clue that The Simpsons shows about the next Super Bowl winner. When representatives enter Homer’s house to look for him and hire him, he has the phrase “Go Bengals” painted on his stomach.

Homer supports the Bengals in episode 8 of season 16. Photo: Independant

How many predictions has The Simpsons made?

According to fans of The Simpsons, this series has predicted more than 30 events. Some of these are the following:

events Episode The attack on the Twin Towers on 9/11 -Marge vs. The Monorail (1993)

– New York City vs. Homer Simpson (1997) Mutant tomatoes in Japan EIEI (Gesture of Disgust) (1999 teddy bear on ice Rosebud (1993) Ebola Lisa’s Sax (1997) World Cup June – July 2014 You Don’t Have To Live Like A Referee (March 2014)

Where can I watch The Simpsons?

The Simpsons series is on streaming platforms, Disney Plus and Star +. In the latter, all 32 seasons are available. However, in the first one it is only possible to see some shorts and the movie.