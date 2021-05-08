This Sunday is Mother’s Day and, as it happened last year, families will spend this special date at home.

With several activities to do, a good series and movie could liven up this important date. The channel Star Channel has announced its special programming for this Sunday, May 9.

At 1.30 pm it will be broadcast Mamma Mia! Let’s go again, films with Meryl Streep and a sequel to the 2008 musical adaptation of ABBA’s songs. The film continues the story of Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) as she prepares for the reopening of the Bella Donna Hotel, as she learns more about her past. mother and her adventures with her three possible parents.

At 3.45 pm it will be broadcast Mother’s day, a film that follows Jennifer Aniston as Sandy, a woman with a great personality who will have to live with her ex-husband’s new partner; Miranda (Julia Roberts), the star presenter of a major TV network, enjoys the success and lack of commitment and Jesse (Kate Hudson), who runs away from his own parents, although his desire is to strengthen his relationship with his mother.

At 5.45 pm it will arrive on Star Channel Instant family, where Pete (Mark Wahlberg) and Ellie (Rose Byrne), a young couple, decide to share their happiness with Juan, Lita and Lizzy, three brothers. But with this, responsibilities also begin to increase. Octavia Spencer, Isabela Moner and Margo Martindale complete the cast.

The Simpsons Special for Mother’s Day

Starting at 8:00 pm, the channel will present a selection of episodes of the most famous family in Springfield, where the protagonist will be Marge Simpson:

Simpsoncalifragilisticexpialidous: A parody of the Disney movie Mary Poppins, where the family decides to hire a private babysitter named Shary Bobbins.

Crazy, crazy, crazy Marge: Otto is going to marry his girlfriend, Becky, in the Simpsons’ garden, but the wedding ends up being canceled. The Simpsons take the young woman in, but later, Marge thinks she wants to stay with her family.

Marge’s curves and Bittersweet Marge will also be part of this cycle.