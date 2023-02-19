Nancy MacKenzie’s voice is unmistakable to all fans of “The Simpsons.” Here we tell you who she is and how she landed the biggest role of her life.

“The Simpson”, created by Matt Groening, arrived in 1989 and became the most successful animated series on television. With a total of 33 seasons and more than 700 episodes, acid commentary and satire on modern life in the United States, it is now part of pop culture and there are few who cannot recognize its yellowish protagonists.

The program is full of curiosities, but many are unaware that the voice actress of Marge Simpson, Nancy McKenzie, is peruvian This work was carried out until season 15 before its departure as a result of the conflict between the company Grabaciones y Doblajes Internacionales and the Mexican union National Association of Actors (ANDA).

Who is Nancy MacKenzie?

Nancy MacKenzie emerged in the artistic world as a Peruvian folklore dancer in the group “Perú Canta y Baila”, directed by Rosa Elvira Figueroa. At the age of 19, she began working in telenovelas at the Panamericana Televisión station and at the age of 22 she traveled to Mexico to participate in telenovelas, voiceover for TV commercials. For more than 40 years she has been dubbing movies, cartoons and series into Spanish.

Although her role as Marge is the most popular worldwide, she is also known for having voiced Trinity from “The Matrix”, Sailor Galaxia from “Sailor Moon” and Daphne from “The 13 Ghosts of Scooby-Doo”, among other characters. .

So he agreed to be the voice of Marge

On more than one occasion, MacKenzie revealed how she ended up accepting the role of Marge. “When I saw Homer Simpson’s wife’s ugly hairstyle, I rejected the proposal and said: ‘Not with my voice and that face.’ However, my colleagues encouraged me and told me to try for a while, and now I am part of a great family, with whom I have become attached”.

“The Simpsons” tells the story of a peculiar family in the American city of Springfield. Homer, the father, is a disastrous safety inspector at a nuclear power plant. Marge, the mother, is a housewife devoted to her loved ones. 10-year-old Bart tries to amuse himself with mischief. Lisa is the smartest in the family, and Maggie is a baby.

