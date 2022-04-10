Each member of the popular yellow family simpsons It is characterized by having a unique quality. Bart has the creativity to cause trouble, Lisa has the ability to play the sax, and Maggie has the inability to speak.

On the other hand, the parents of the resident family of Springfield present details in their heads that became their characteristic elements: Homer has only two hairs and margina visible blue hair.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Simpsons” and the theory that Homer would be in a coma since 1993

The Simpsons family. Photo: Star+

The story behind Marge’s hair

During episode 22 of the fifth season, the series takes us back to the youth of Marge and Homer, and in which we see that the latter reveals his wife’s secret, which served to discover why the blue color of her hair.

In the episode titled “Secrets for a good marriage”, Homer is hired to give classes to several of the citizens of Springfield on how to have a couple without problems. However, the assistants begin to realize that Homer really has no idea how to give them a solution, so, desperate, he begins to reveal secrets of his own marriage.