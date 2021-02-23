The Simpsons harvested throughout their decades on television a legion of fans who do not overlook any detail of the animated series. And this time he made mention of a point that few remember and is already known: when and how its iconic characters die.

Throughout their 32 seasons the yellow family gave away unforgettable chapters that became classics. Some, because of their predictions come true, never cease to amaze.

And although it seems that the end of the iconic program is getting closer and closer and it is practically impossible to imagine a world without The Simpsons, they themselves revealed how they will die.

Bart Simpson: meet death at 80 in an incredible way.

In episode 21 of season 29, called “Flanders ladder”, Bart is electrocuted when trying to steal his neighbor’s Internet signal and is hospitalized in a coma, he broadcasts Aztec TV.

Precisely during his lethargy he discovers the details of these deaths. And once he manages to wake up, he does nothing but tell everything to his sister Lisa.

Smithers’s unhappiness upon learning that Mr. Burns is marrying Angelina Jolie.

Waylom smithers, Mr. Burns’ ineffable assistant, dies at age 50 after jumping into one of the nuclear power plant’s warehouses. The decision has to do with his boss marrying … Angelina Jolie.

Homer Simpson They die at 59 after being caught robbing a food bank from where he stole a sandwich.

What is particular about this situation is that the Chief Gorgory, at age 62: the officer chokes after retrieving the sandwich and taking a bite.

Marge dies at 84 without pain and happily married to Ned flanders, the family neighbor who is hated by Homer. Apparently Ned would have married almost every woman in Springfield.

There could be missing some “hand” of Bart, who would have caused the death of the director Skinner at 119 years old after exploding fireworks that write “Skinner sucks”, which could have caused cardiac arrest.

But the little one did not take her from above and as instant karma, Bart Simpson dies at 80, run over by Skinner himself in his wheelchair.

Who dies at 89 is Lisa, after deep reflection during a meditation session.

On the other hand, Rafa Gorgory dies at the age of 120 poisoned during a public act of what seems to be a kingdom governed by him.

The only immortal seems to be Maggie, since it appears as a constellation in the universe and is accompanied by the legend: “He never died …”.