The series “The Simpsons” came to television at the end of the 80s and since then it has generated curiosity among fans for one fact in particular: its chapters have ‘predicted’ various global events. Whether it was the fall of the twin towers, the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States and even who would be the winner of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, these are just some of the times that they ‘anticipated’ the future.

Why do “The Simpsons” make so many predictions?

Although thousands have wanted to find a logical reason for so many successes of “The Simpsons”, the truth is that the mystery behind these ‘predictions’ has unleashed various conspiracy theories among fans. However, there is a somewhat disappointing explanation for these ‘predictions’.

The answer was given by Al Jean, who was one of the original writers of the show in 1989. In a previous interview for the NME portal, the executive commented the following:

“One of our writers, the guy whose episode predicted that Donald Trump would be president, said it best: ‘If you write 700 episodes and you don’t predict anything, then you’re pretty bad. If you throw enough darts, you’re going to hit some targets.’” Jean commented.

The dark side of the “predictions” of “The Simpsons”

Although some ‘predictions’ of the show were almost expected, others have caused a bit of a panic among the producers.

“9/11 is very strange. In the World Trade Center episode (‘New York City vs. Homer Simpson’), there was a brochure that read $9 a day with 11 stylized as the towers,” Jean explained.

“That was in 96, crazy, crazy coincidence. But almost all are assumptions. Stanley Kubrick made the movie ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ in 1968, and it features Zoom and the iPad, but that’s because he had the help of futurologists who helped him imagine what the world would be like 30 years from now.” , added