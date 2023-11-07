













The third episode of the 35th season of The Simpson shows Homer greeting a new character. He tells him that his handshake is very strong. The father of the family later shows off the compliment to Marge and says that it’s all thanks to him strangling Bart.

However, Homer immediately says that it’s a joke, that he doesn’t do that anymore because ‘times have changed’. The comment feels more made towards the viewers as an explanation of why it doesn’t happen as frequently as in the seasons of yesteryear.

So with this episode it seems that more than 30 years of this joke in The Simpson. After all, in real life many parents no longer resort to any type of physical punishment for their children. Plus we have to admit that it was never important to the rest of his jokes and stories.

What awaits The Simpsons in the future?

The Simpson It’s already one of the longest animated series in television history and it doesn’t look like it’s going to stop anytime soon. TOThe series is currently airing its 35th season but it has already been confirmed that it was renewed for a 36th season.

Source: Disney

Although many fans consider that its quality decreased greatly compared to its first episodes, it maintains good ratings. So at least for the next few years we will continue to see the yellow family. Although surely with more changes on the way. Do you still see them?

