If you are among the many who have loved The Simpsons: Hit & Runyou will be pleased to know that the soundtrack has been uploaded to services like Spotify and Apple Music. It’s not like having a new game, but at least it’s something.

For those who don’t know it, The Simpsons: Hit & Run is a clone of Grand Theft Auto III released in the PS2 / Xbox / Gamecube era, done very well. This is probably the best game set in Springfield of the many that have come out over the years. Too bad it didn’t get a sequel.

Inevitably, the publication of the soundtrack has begun to circulate the hypothesis of the return of The Simpsons: Hit & Run, perhaps in a remastered edition. In 2021, Matt Selman, who has been working on the animated version since 1997, stated that he would like to see the game resurrected, but that doing so was complicated. In 2019 it was Vlad Ceraldi, the producer of the game, who said that it would be great to make a remake.

Meanwhile we can listen to the tracks of the soundtrack and to think that so many years have passed since the launch of the game. Some of you readers were probably not even born.