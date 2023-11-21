In a recent interview published by MiinMax, producer John Melchior revealed that The Simpsons Hit & Run 2 it actually was in development at Radical Entertainment, as well as other Simpsons-based games, but the publisher Vivendi blocked everything by not renewing the licensing agreement.

In addition to The Simpsons Hit & Run 2, which fans were actually waiting for and counting on, there was also a medieval Simpsons game in development at Stormfront, as well as other projects for a total of five video games focused on the series.

“The biggest crime was that Vivendi didn’t get the license of the Simpsons, even though it had already been offered to him”, explained Melchior, effectively placing the blame for the incident above all on the publisher, rather than on the holders of the rights to the series.