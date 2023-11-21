In a recent interview published by MiinMax, producer John Melchior revealed that The Simpsons Hit & Run 2 it actually was in development at Radical Entertainment, as well as other Simpsons-based games, but the publisher Vivendi blocked everything by not renewing the licensing agreement.
In addition to The Simpsons Hit & Run 2, which fans were actually waiting for and counting on, there was also a medieval Simpsons game in development at Stormfront, as well as other projects for a total of five video games focused on the series.
“The biggest crime was that Vivendi didn’t get the license of the Simpsons, even though it had already been offered to him”, explained Melchior, effectively placing the blame for the incident above all on the publisher, rather than on the holders of the rights to the series.
Vivendi did not accept the proposal for 5 games
“The management of The Simpsons came back with an offer, which was five games for a certain amount of dollars. It was a agreement really very good, but Vivendi said no, despite the success of Hit & Run”.
The producer cannot say why Vivendi did not accept the proposal, also because The Simpsons: Hit & Run 2 was actually a success on the market and is still considered an excellent game, fondly remembered by fans who have been waiting for a sequel for years.
“In the sequel there were supposed to be airplanes, airplanes, a lot of things within The Simpsons. It was supposed to be a franchise, there was no doubt about it,” explained Melchior, who expressed his disappointment at the cancellation of the project, considering that the push given by the first chapter would have served as an excellent introduction for the sequel. Just this year, The Simpsons: Hit & Run soundtrack was made available on Spotify and Apple Music.
