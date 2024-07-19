Inside the long history of the yellow family in video games The Simpsons: Hit and Run It is one of their most popular. After years, fans still ask its creators to bring it back in some way. Now it seems that it will be easier to access it on slightly more modern consoles.

A GitHub user known as ZenoArrows shared a native port for PS Vita and Nintendo Switch of The Simpsons: Hit and Run. He managed to do so with the original game code that was leaked a while back. Although it is already quite functional, its creator assured that there may still be some errors and that some visual elements are missing.

Despite occasional bugs, it appears to be fully playable from start to finish. There is even the option to enter multiplayer modes. This way anyone with experience in modifying this pair of consoles could enjoy it without much problem.

Source: Radical Entertainment

The original game of The Simpsons: Hit and Run It was released for GameCube, PC, PS2 and Xbox in 2003.. Despite its popularity, it’s not available on modern consoles and its creators don’t seem interested in giving it another chance. So this might be the closest we’ll get to enjoying it again and in a simpler way. Have you played the original?

What is The Simpsons: Hit and Run about?

The Simpsons: Hit and Run It came out at a time when the market was flooded with games similar to Grand Theft Auto. This is one of them, sonly with the members of the yellow family as the protagonists of a story made by the same writers of the series.

Since its release it received very good ratings because it was not simply a GTA clone. He made good use of the license to give us a very funny and crazy story, as well as a very good recreation of Springfield full of references to the series. If you have the chance to play it in any form, do not miss it. Especially if you are a fan.

