The Simpsons is the most acclaimed animated series of recent years thanks to its satire of American society. With more than 30 seasons, its validity continues to surprise acquaintances and strangers, but not everything would be rosy for the emblematic program.

In the documentary The problem with Apu, the director criticized how a white actor, by lending his voice to the owner of the minimarket, consolidated stereotypes in the population. This caused the actor Hank Azaria, who played many characters in the series, stopped dubbing Apu.

In this regard, Azaria participated in the Armchair Expert podcast to regret having given voice to the character for so many years without learning about the underlying problem: “I apologize for the part I played in creating it and for being a participant in that. A part of me feels that I need to visit each and every Indian in this country and apologize to them personally. Sometimes I do.

After leaving the role, she commented that she spoke with Indian students at her son’s school. One of them, a 17-year-old young man, told him that the word Apu had even become a racial slur:

“He has never seen The Simpsons, but he knows what Apu means. At this point it’s practically a racial slur. All he knows is that this is how his people are thought of and represented for many people in this country. ” The young man said, “You could tell Hollywood writers that what they do and what they come up with really matters in people’s lives and has consequences.”