One of the most disappointing moments for Bart and Milhouse in the world of the Simpsons came in an episode known as “The Springfield Files”.

This episode, a crossover with The X-Files, focused primarily on Homer’s belief that he had seen an alien – something that, of course, brought Agents Mulder and Scully immediately to Springfield. But that’s not what we’re here to talk about. Rather, we want to remind you all of the arcade game Milhouse is playing in this episode: Kevin Costner’s Waterworld.

This game is a mockery of Kevin Costner’s Waterworld movie, in which he plays a lonely wanderer known as The Mariner. In The Springfield Files, Milhouse can be seen inserting a coin into said arcade game and taking on the role of Kevin Costner. However, Milhouse only gets one step into the game before the machine proclaims that he must deposit more money to continue the adventure.

Well, dear readers, if you’ve ever seen that particular episode of The Simpsons and thought it would be nice to have a Waterworld game, you know that the one you saw in the Simpsons now exists.

Indie game developer and streamer Twitch Macaw45 created a complete free PC game inspired by Kevin Costner’s Waterworld (the fake one). This time around, however, more than one step can be taken, and the title includes bosses and little secrets for players to find.

My freeware PC game, Kevin Costner’s Waterworld, a real and full imagining of the ‘fake’ Waterworld arcade game seen in The Simpsons will be released during a release stream on the 9th of October my time (the 8th in America). Here is the promotional poster drawn by @TheJiggeh pic.twitter.com/cK7TDxtSqd – Macaw (@ Macaw45) October 3, 2022

“I’ve always been fascinated by the fake video games that were occasionally shown in The Simpsons, and the one from Waterworld always stuck with me as a child,” explained Macaw45.

“Obviously it just started as a short joke that makes fun of how expensive the production of the film was, but this mock game made me so curious to know ‘what could be beyond that screen you see on the show …'”

If you want to try it, you can download the game now via itchio.