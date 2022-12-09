The predictions of “The Simpsons”, the animated series created by Matt Groening, are usually as surprising as they are accurate. In such a way, when the show of the yellow characters made its forecast about the winner of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, it was expected that they would again guess the team that would lift the cup. Nevertheless, this time they failed miserably.

After the round of 16 and quarterfinals of the highest soccer tournament, the two teams that were supposed to play the final were eliminated from the tournament.

The supposed end and the false winner

In episode number 16 of season 25 of “The Simpsons”, Homer Simpson became the referee of the Qatar 2022 final, in which Brazil and Spain faced each other.

But who ends up being the winner of the decisive match in the animated series? Nothing less than the team led by DT Tite and the same one where Neymar plays: Brazil.

The reality of Qatar 2022

However, after the round of 16, Spain lost in a penalty shootout against Morocco with an impressive score of 3-0.

Spain and Morocco met in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Photo: EFE

Similarly, in the quarterfinals Verdeamarela fell. After equalizing at 90 minutes and extra time, Croatia eliminated Brazil in a penalty shootout 4-2.

Thus, the prediction of “The Simpsons” was completely ruled out and neither of the two supposed finalists will be able to win the world cup.

Brazilians and Croatians met for the quarterfinals of the Qatar 2022 World Cup at the Education Stadium. Photo: EFE

The Qatar 2022 final will be played next Sunday, December 18 at 10 a.m. with two other teams that are yet to be defined.