The image in question shows us precisely Homer strangling Bart again. Above the image there is a text that says that the father of the family was not available for interviews about the controversy because he is strangling his son. It should be noted that this image was made by Matt Groening, the creator of The Simpson.

It seems that the original minds behind the yellow family are not so on board with leaving the strangulation. However, the controversy was only to confirm that this was happening, since several seasons ago Homer stopped having this attitude with Bart.

Even though we no longer see strangulation, The Simpson will continue with its long transmission. After all, it is broadcasting its 35th season and a 36th has already been confirmed.. What other changes do you think you will implement in the future?

In which episode of The Simpsons did Homer say he would no longer strangle Bart?

The episode that started this whole debate is one called McMansion & Wife which is part of season 35 of The Simpson. Here Homer greets a new neighbor with a handshake and he tells him that he has a very strong grip.

The father of the yellow family claims that his strength comes from so much that he strangles Bart. He then takes it back saying it’s a joke and he doesn’t do that anymore because ‘times have changed’. This unleashed a whole wave of contrary opinions on networks. What do you think of the situation?

