Last weekend there were serious problems in the United States, the first was the guests from Colombia who wanted to break into the Copa America stadium in Miami, and the second and most important, was the attempted murder of the politician Donald Trump, which, although it was not successful, people died in the process. And in relation to this last fact, it is striking that they somehow link the program of The Simpson.

Some users of Disney+ from the United Kingdom noticed something very particular when they were watching the series, since within the catalog there was something that was missing, in addition to the episode of Dad is crazywhich starred Michael Jackson at the time, or at least his voice. And now, the other segment they removed was none other than Lisa the Econoclastin which the middle daughter of the yellow family discovers the dark secret of the founder of Springfield.

Within it we see a flashback in which this character fights to the death with George Washingtonand from there could derive the reason for removing it from streaming.

Here is the fragment:

Here is a summary of the episode:

Lisa Simpson discovers that Jebediah Springfield, the founder of her town, is not the hero everyone thinks he is. While researching for a school project, she finds evidence suggesting that Jebediah Springfield was actually a pirate named Hans Sprungfeld, who was trying to destroy George Washington. Lisa attempts to reveal the truth to the community, but faces resistance from the citizens, who prefer to keep the heroic legend of Jebediah intact. Despite her fight for the truth, Lisa decides not to destroy the statue of Jebediah during Springfield’s Bicentennial celebration, opting to maintain the illusion for the good of the community. The episode explores themes such as the importance of truth versus legend and the difficulty of challenging established beliefs.

Remember that you can now check out almost all the chapters of the series at Disney+.

Via: Independent UK